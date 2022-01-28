Update 1.1.1

Bug fixes:
- Fixed missing descriptions of new modules in Chinese and Japanese localizations
- Fixed Spanish localization
- Fixed wrong UI element on the left side of the screen in some modes
- Fixed another bug causing black screen
- Fixed the hitbox of the button for summoning threats
- Fixed meteorites having visual stasis effect for too long
- Fixed "Panic" blocking repairmen on the Dronate ship
- Fixed freezing of the modules panel if you scroll the mouse wheel to the left from the "Biotic Lab"
- When returning to the deck threat with "protector" property, the protection effect disappeared only at the beginning of the threat phase
- In Custom Game, when scanning the threat deck with the Interfector ship, if boss threats were added as normal enemies, they had a boss mark star (although there was no star when they appeared in battle)
- Fixed a bug due to which "Panic" would self-destruct immediately after the appearance, if it was called into battle by the threat "Biogen"
- Fixed "The Boss is approaching" flashing in cases where the boss spawn was triggered by Threat cards when they attempted to draw a card from the deck
- Mimics could turn into cards with effects that did not work correctly
- Fixed a number of bugs with damage predictor
- Removed wrong note in the battle history "Infection deals 0 damage"
- It is no longer possible to "peep" the next card in the deck with call of a new threat and reset the turn after that
Balance changes:
- Mimics Leader received a Shield base in support
Other changes:
- Added indicators for the number of remaining unknown cards in Standard, Standard VE and Campaign modes
