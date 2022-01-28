Early Acess Update 0.1a

Developer Notes

Hey Adventurers!

My name is Gustavo, I am the creator of The Monstrous Frontier and I would first like to thank everyone who played my game! Thanks to all the influencers who made content and showed so much love for the game. And a special thanks to all those who decided to bet on the potential of The Monstrous Frontier, supporting our project even more.

I know we've had a less than ideal release (yes, always the damn bugs), but know that this game has been my child for years, and as the sole developer, I'm constantly working to make the game even better!

That's why we're starting early access with weekly patch updates (starting with this one!) with a focus on making the game more stable and smoothing the game's learning process by updating or redoing multiple elements of the game's interface.

I hope everyone can live the experience I wanted to put in this world, and that The Monstrous Frontier becomes more and more a game to bring pride to Brazilian indie games.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where the player couldn’t complete purchases or sales through the Market Menu.

Fixed a bug where the reference to defeated monsters were still being recorded when the game is saved, making the game freeze when trying to load.

Fixed a bug where when an adventurer defeated a monster that was already a target of another quest would slow down the time between turns.

Fixed a bug where when trying to load a save in the middle of an active session, the references were not being cleaned properly and the loading process would freese.

Fixed a bug where when two units were trying to move to the sabe the other was already occupying would make both freeze in place.

Fixed a bug where the AI of the Naga monster would make the turn pass process slow down.

User Interface

New building interface images were added where some were missing

Quest creation interface changed to prevent a Patrol Quest from being created before setting its duration in turns. (Interface also updated to prevent similar situations from occurring).

Balancing