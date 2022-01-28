Weekly update #96

This weeks update:
- Movement lines accuracy has been improved, so it follows the ground more accurately rather than going through the floor or being too high.
-
Fire system has been improved, workers will attempt to put out fires at workplaces. If the fire is at home, people who live there will try to put out the fire.
-
Unhappy or drunk villagers may cause arson.
-
Added new law to limit alcohol consumption. Less alcohol consumption means less happiness gain but reduces the amount of arson.
-
Added new law that can increase taxation at the cost of happiness.
-
Fixed chandler fire location.
-
Fixed cheesemonger fire location.
-
Fixed rare infinite loop crash issue with labourers.
Next week:
-
Finish off fights.
-
Finish off building encyclopedia.
-
Improve soldier interactions with crimes and reactiveness.
-
Improve fighting.
-
Balancing.
-
Bug fixing.
Changed files in this update