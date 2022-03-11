The demo is now live!
You can either download it from this game's page, or from the main game page here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1417930/Lorns_Lure/
Don't forget to wishlist the main game!
Some notes about the demo:
- It is shorter than the previous demo to create more of a tease :)
- It changes the way crystals function
- There are lots of bug fixes and improvements to the mechanics
- There is a settings menu. It has it's problems, but it will do for now
- It has controller support
- Better main menu
- Same area as the first demo, but completely reconceptualized
- This still doesn't represent the final product, but it's much closer to it!
Enjoy!!!