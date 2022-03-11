 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lorn's Lure: Prologue update for 11 March 2022

Untitled

Share · View all patches · Build 8107556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The demo is now live!

You can either download it from this game's page, or from the main game page here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1417930/Lorns_Lure/

Don't forget to wishlist the main game!

Some notes about the demo:

  • It is shorter than the previous demo to create more of a tease :)
  • It changes the way crystals function
  • There are lots of bug fixes and improvements to the mechanics
  • There is a settings menu. It has it's problems, but it will do for now
  • It has controller support
  • Better main menu
  • Same area as the first demo, but completely reconceptualized
  • This still doesn't represent the final product, but it's much closer to it!

Enjoy!!!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.