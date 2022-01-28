Update 1.7.3.2: Lunar Event, New Exclusive Cosmetics & More!

Ahoy Mateys, or should we say... Ahoy you cool cats and kittens? The Lunar New Year is here and for the special occasion we've got some sweet event-exclusive item drops including a few newcomers! T'is the year of the tiger, and that means you need some matching striped swag! Those of you who have the eye of the tiger can get some awesome new cosmetics to make your pirate look more Exotic.

Meet the brand new Tiger ship cosmetics:

The exclusives from last year are back as well!

And that's not all! We've also got a little QoL update for ye' scurvy seadogs. Check out the patch notes below:

Version 1.7.3.2

Last week's silent update patch notes:

New sounds:

Added a spinning chain sound effect to cannonballs that have chains (anti-sail, anti-cannon, trap-shot)

New cannonball trails:

Cannonball trails visually improved (fixed gaps and now tail dissipates)

Animation tweaks:

Amulet teleporting animation tweaked to be more centered

This update's patch notes:

New cosmetic items:

Tiger bow figure added

In-game chat:

Chat messages no longer split with "-" instead now pushed to new line

Commands and server messages no longer cut off

Spectator tweaks:

Conquest now also uses spectator cam and can now be spectated

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused weapon to go to wrong player after being picked up

Fixed inconsistency between join button and actual join process (mid-game joining team menu)

Like this update? Let us know on Discord!

