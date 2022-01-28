 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mortal Online 2 update for 28 January 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8107551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Added EULA to the login screen that you need to accept in order to play.

Changes

  • After leaving the queue you will now be able to skip the entire queue the next time you login if you do it within 5 min after leaving. So if any issues occur while you are loading into the game you can now skip the queue when you relog.
  • Decreased the CladeXP you get from Walking Deads.
  • Increased the CladeXP you get from Bandits and Risars.
  • Removed Ironwood trees from Haven.
  • Fire particles are tweaked to look better on lower settings

Fixes

  • Fixed another set of crashes related to the login queue and after entering the game. (error code 0x80000003)
  • Fixed a startup crash related to the characters in the login screen sometimes initializing before other systems.
  • Fixed issue that made clients disconnect from the login while in the middle of the queue.
  • Fixed issue that would disconnect clients as soon as they entered Nave after being in queue. This is a partial fix as this will still happen in some cases if it does; simply pressing login again should move you to the front of the queue and you will just login again instantly without having to wait.
  • Optimized the nodes to handle more people even in crowded areas. More optimizations are still coming.
  • Fixed several leaks caused by insane pressure on the login servers.
  • Fixed floating plants near Vadda.
  • Fixed broken collision in some ruins.
  • Fixed a tiny issue in the female body mesh UVs related to tattoos.

Changed files in this update

Mortal Online 2 Content Depot 1170951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.