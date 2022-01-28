Patch Notes 1.0.0.8

Added
- Added EULA to the login screen that you need to accept in order to play.
Changes
- After leaving the queue you will now be able to skip the entire queue the next time you login if you do it within 5 min after leaving. So if any issues occur while you are loading into the game you can now skip the queue when you relog.
- Decreased the CladeXP you get from Walking Deads.
- Increased the CladeXP you get from Bandits and Risars.
- Removed Ironwood trees from Haven.
- Fire particles are tweaked to look better on lower settings
Fixes
- Fixed another set of crashes related to the login queue and after entering the game. (error code 0x80000003)
- Fixed a startup crash related to the characters in the login screen sometimes initializing before other systems.
- Fixed issue that made clients disconnect from the login while in the middle of the queue.
- Fixed issue that would disconnect clients as soon as they entered Nave after being in queue. This is a partial fix as this will still happen in some cases if it does; simply pressing login again should move you to the front of the queue and you will just login again instantly without having to wait.
- Optimized the nodes to handle more people even in crowded areas. More optimizations are still coming.
- Fixed several leaks caused by insane pressure on the login servers.
- Fixed floating plants near Vadda.
- Fixed broken collision in some ruins.
- Fixed a tiny issue in the female body mesh UVs related to tattoos.
Changed files in this update