Chaos Chain is Now Available in Early Access!

Woohoo!!!

Hey guys, it's been a heck of a past few months trying to get this ready for the first public alpha, but holy cow we're here!

The game store page can be found below! Please keep in mind that this is the first public release and it's still a work in progress, so there will be missing or incomplete content and features, but if you're interested, check it out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

In addition to the base game, if you'd like to help me out by contributing more to the game's development, I've set up two DLC support packs that will help me keep the bills paid, feed my dog, and allow me to focus more on worrying about making the game itself better than marketing. As a thank you for the extra help, you'll get some extra in game content to mess around with! Check those out below if you're willing help even more!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1777870/Chaos_Chain_Founder_Pack_DLC/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1865430/Chaos_Chain_Supporter_Pack_DLC/

Thank you all for your support and anticipated feedback!

Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː