It's not a Tweedle, or a Cybop! It's RARE SCHMOOCLE!!

Promotion: A RARE PAIR - Rare Schmoochle available

The punk-inspired Rare Schmoochle is back for a limited time to buy or breed on Air Island, and available for the first time on Seasonal Shanty! You never know when it's going to appear next, so add it to your collections while you can!

Seasonal QUEST - All's Fair in Love and Song available on the Colossingum

Teleport a Level 5 Schmoochle or buy one on the Colossingum and complete the All's Fair in Love and Song Limited Quest to win a special Costume and Trophy! The Costume is also available to collect on the main islands via purchase or through breeding! NOTE: Limited Battle Events are unlocked by completing Quest 6 - Three's a Crowd.

LAST CHANCE: 20% OFF Hornacle on Celestial Island

January is coming to an end... and so is your chance to buy the Hornacle on sale! The guardian of the Water Element is 20% OFF in the Market on Celestial Island for only a few more days.