HEXAD update for 28 January 2022

Release v22.01.28 - QoL, Chat

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chat System

  • You can now chat with other players in the Game Log window.
  • Player chat can be turned off in your settings.

Settings

  • Music volume now has a slider.
  • Interface volume now has a slider.
  • Game Log Transparency now has a slider.
  • Game Log Font Size now has a slider.

Game Log

  • Battle messages are now colored.
  • Game Log window size can be toggled by clicking the arrow button next to the chat input.

Home

  • Server stats Play times now show in total hours played.

Lobby

  • Heroes can now be renamed by clicking the pen icon next to their portrait in the Hero Selection screen.

Hero Appearance

  • Fixed a bug where Brow color did not charge any fragments to dye.

Jeweler

  • Gem Fragments can now be exchanged by 30 when holding Control, and by 300 when holding Shift + Control.

Loot Chests

  • The Loot Chest screen now has a setting that will allow you to Auto Salvage any rarity item of the selected Rarity and lower.

Skills

  • Added Earth Shatter, a Crush Damage skill that hits all targets in a line up to a range of 3 with a chance to cause confusion.

Items

  • Mace items now roll with Earth Shatter skill instead of Smite.

Battles

  • Fixed a bug where battle damage results were not displaying.
  • Heroes and Mobs will now be randomly placed on their teams possible starting tiles per game/map.
  • Fixed a bug with AI battles where non-competitive games could award the loser gold.
  • Queueing for Multiplayer PvP will now be announced to the server in the Game Log.

Crucible

  • Crucible Max level has been increased to 90 from 42. Surely no one will ever get past 90...
  • Fixed a bug where hero starting position could not be changed.
  • Crucible now awards 2 Loot Chests when a level is finished for the first time, down from 3.
  • New Personal Records in the Crucible will now be announced to the server in the Game Log.

Maps

  • Fixed a bug with starting tiles that was coloring objects on those tiles the color of the starting team.

