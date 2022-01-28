Release v22.01.28 - QoL, Chat

Chat System
- You can now chat with other players in the Game Log window.
- Player chat can be turned off in your settings.
Settings
- Music volume now has a slider.
- Interface volume now has a slider.
- Game Log Transparency now has a slider.
- Game Log Font Size now has a slider.
Game Log
- Battle messages are now colored.
- Game Log window size can be toggled by clicking the arrow button next to the chat input.
Home
- Server stats Play times now show in total hours played.
Lobby
- Heroes can now be renamed by clicking the pen icon next to their portrait in the Hero Selection screen.
Hero Appearance
- Fixed a bug where Brow color did not charge any fragments to dye.
Jeweler
- Gem Fragments can now be exchanged by 30 when holding Control, and by 300 when holding Shift + Control.
Loot Chests
- The Loot Chest screen now has a setting that will allow you to Auto Salvage any rarity item of the selected Rarity and lower.
Skills
- Added Earth Shatter, a Crush Damage skill that hits all targets in a line up to a range of 3 with a chance to cause confusion.
Items
- Mace items now roll with Earth Shatter skill instead of Smite.
Battles
- Fixed a bug where battle damage results were not displaying.
- Heroes and Mobs will now be randomly placed on their teams possible starting tiles per game/map.
- Fixed a bug with AI battles where non-competitive games could award the loser gold.
- Queueing for Multiplayer PvP will now be announced to the server in the Game Log.
Crucible
- Crucible Max level has been increased to 90 from 42. Surely no one will ever get past 90...
- Fixed a bug where hero starting position could not be changed.
- Crucible now awards 2 Loot Chests when a level is finished for the first time, down from 3.
- New Personal Records in the Crucible will now be announced to the server in the Game Log.
Maps
- Fixed a bug with starting tiles that was coloring objects on those tiles the color of the starting team.
Changed files in this update