Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms update for 28 January 2022

Elves are Wild Weekend Buff

New Adventures await in Witchlight! To help you through them these Champions are buffed and ready to fight!

Viconia, Jarlaxle, Drizzt, Melf, and Walnut are buffed all weekend long!

Check out the Elves are Wild Weekend Buff live in-game now!

