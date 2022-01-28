Anniversary Update!

Tomorrow is the one year anniversary since the release of Gladiator Manager!

I can't thank the player base enough for a really wonderful year with sales that exceeded my hopes, and loads of fantastic feedback (mainly positive, but also very helpful constructive criticism too). I won't say the game is quite a polished article (I'm not exactly AAA, operating out of my basement in my spare time) but it's very close to bug free (in fact I'm only aware of one minor outstanding bug in the whole game), and certainly in full working order.

I've therefore decided to call this latest release v.2.0 in honour of the anniversary, and how far the game has come since those dodgy early days before the players helped me wipe out a plethora of bugs, and refined the gameplay to its present awesome state.

Now that it's all working so well I'm going to call it complete. I could let feature creep keep me going for the rest of my life, but I have several other projects I want to give live too, so watch this space in a couple of years.

I will still be providing full technical support for the game in case of any serious new bugs that are discovered (and let's be honest, every update usually breaks something, somewhere) so please keep dropping by the discussion forums and stay in touch.

Thanks again to the players for an amazing year!

Changelog:

Gameplay / Presentation

Added a cup history table to the league history screen (now re-titled ‘competition history’) accessible from the League page. This will show past cup winners, and it will work with your save game, but only prospectively for new winners – the record of past winners before this patch is lost.

Added quite a few more rare random events.

Added tooltips in barracks screen to explain Mood and Condition

Fixes / Optimisation