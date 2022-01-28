Cavity Busters Update 33

Hello! How's everyone? Here's a regular sized update this week. I'm gonna hopefully stick with a bi-weekly or weekly update schedule as I'm hoping to push a lot of polish updates. So here's the first round of polish!

Shmup Mode Changes

I also separated shorter rounds from the shmup mode. Shorter rounds will now be an unlockable game mode. As always though, you can access it right away by going into the accessibility options. And now, if shorter rounds is turned off there will be a small shmup wave of enemies between levels where you can gain some goodies by playing it well! Some of you might recognize the enemies from another game of mine. :)

A note about performance:

I made some changes that should help performance. Specifically for people who use monitors with refresh rates higher then 60hz. But you'll have to let me know. Did performance get better? And more importantly, did it get worse? ːtrazzː

That's all for this update! Full change list below. Thanks for playing and for the super nice reviews you all left the last few weeks. They were sooo nice. Gave me a nice boost to keep working on this monster :D Anyways, thank you. Until next time!

Peace!

What's New

shorter rounds is now an unlockable game mode

shmup mode now has shmuppy levels between shmup bosses

added an option to fast dismount walls (still needs some work)

added a new screen to show synergies

two new stackable upgrades

Changes

tried a few things that hopefully help with preformance

first shmup boss will now stay above a certain level on the screen

lowered the requirements to unlock tongue gummy

give sound to picking up zits

shorter rounds is now seperate from the new shmup mode

hypothermia II no longer takes affect when you're in shmup mode

enemies now have a brief delay before they can cause contact damage when entering a room

tumor garden slowly pushes away pickups that are touching it

phlegm upgrade now refills your goop up to 100 if below at the start of a new level

added a bit of polish to controller use. still needs more

Fixes