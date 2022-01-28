 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 28 January 2022

Beta 3.788 Canary Search

Share · View all patches · Build 8107067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.788_Canary_Search

This one fixes a bunch of more stuff with multiplayer, and a few single player bugs like tachyon beams not working. This also gives some great new quality of life improvements when dealing with cloaked enemy ships on a planet.

As far as multiplayer goes, I think it's pretty much more solid now than it ever has been before, but there are a couple of places where I know the code is being sent incorrectly (we get "canary warnings" from that). At the moment, I haven't been able to find those yet, so I've put in more canaries, and that should give us proper info on it as people hit the new canaries.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

Changed depots in current_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8107067
AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
