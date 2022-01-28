New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.788_Canary_Search

This one fixes a bunch of more stuff with multiplayer, and a few single player bugs like tachyon beams not working. This also gives some great new quality of life improvements when dealing with cloaked enemy ships on a planet.

As far as multiplayer goes, I think it's pretty much more solid now than it ever has been before, but there are a couple of places where I know the code is being sent incorrectly (we get "canary warnings" from that). At the moment, I haven't been able to find those yet, so I've put in more canaries, and that should give us proper info on it as people hit the new canaries.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!