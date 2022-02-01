 Skip to content

Tribes of Midgard update for 1 February 2022

Hotfix: Serpent-2.02-5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hiló Vikings!

We have just pushed a hotfix to resolve the following issues:

  • Fixed an issue where the "Twin Knuckle" Starter Kit would not equip.
  • Fixed an issue causing some PC configurations to crash on launch.
Quick Reminders
  • We are currently working on getting the list of known issues up on Steam forums. For now, you can find that list here in our Discord.
  • We also pushed a bug fix update last week to correct issues reported by our community, you can find those notes here.
  • As always, if you're still experiencing any issues, please don't hesitate to let us know on Discord or through our Support site - we'll be happy to help!

Seil seil,

The Norsfell team

now have a great day in Midgard and remember to pet baby jörmie ok

