Hotfix: Serpent-2.02-5

Hiló Vikings!
We have just pushed a hotfix to resolve the following issues:
- Fixed an issue where the "Twin Knuckle" Starter Kit would not equip.
- Fixed an issue causing some PC configurations to crash on launch.
Quick Reminders
- We are currently working on getting the list of known issues up on Steam forums. For now, you can find that list here in our Discord.
- We also pushed a bug fix update last week to correct issues reported by our community, you can find those notes here.
- As always, if you're still experiencing any issues, please don't hesitate to let us know on Discord or through our Support site - we'll be happy to help!
Seil seil,
The Norsfell team
now have a great day in Midgard and remember to pet baby jörmie ok
