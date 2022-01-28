 Skip to content

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 28 January 2022

Patch 1.0.0.5 Released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Medium tyre speed increased

-Ghosted penalties and ghosted blue flags are now also visible in spectator mode

-Penalties improved giving more fair penalties

-Track editor saving improved, less chance of memory crash

-Track editor fast mode is now a lot faster

-Bug fixed in track editor when changing the map size

-Small bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

