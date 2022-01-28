-Medium tyre speed increased
-Ghosted penalties and ghosted blue flags are now also visible in spectator mode
-Penalties improved giving more fair penalties
-Track editor saving improved, less chance of memory crash
-Track editor fast mode is now a lot faster
-Bug fixed in track editor when changing the map size
-Small bugs fixed
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 28 January 2022
Patch 1.0.0.5 Released!
-Medium tyre speed increased
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update