0.9.0.5: Bandit Hideouts, Fixes and Tweaks

Hi peeps!

Well, this was supposed to be a small hot-patch to conclude the post 0.9.0 bug-fixing pass, but I got carried away. :)

This is compatible with older saves (0.8.5+ with the usual caveats) and mods.

Job Distribution

I have to admit that I'm a bit ashamed not to have done that sooner. But thanks to a suggestion from Dr_V on how to proceed in a way that wouldn't bog down the pathfinder by tons of requests, I added a way for survivors to pick jobs close to them in priority.

While the system is imperfect and added at the last minute (it'll be improved further), in practice it heavily reduces the occurrences of jobs being accepted by someone at the other side of the map instead of someone close by. A very good example is when you have an orchard: instead of having settlers from all over the map retrieving stuff one tree at a time, the same 2-3 survivors will generally go through most of the trees in one go.

Additionally, when loading a save, base activity will resume in a much less disruptive way, as people will (generally) be attributed jobs in close proximity.

Bandit Hideouts

This one is using the new 0.9 mechanics. From time to time, you'll get an event telling you that a bandit hideout has been established in the area. They behave like a minor faction. The hideout act as the main base which you can destroy with your own expeditions. It does not grow in strength over time, but it sends small raiding parties on a regular basis (one every day and a half, give or take).

Those raiding parties are quite small but still target any location they consider hostile or which contain loot. This includes any outpost of any faction, your own base and undefended locations. They aren't a major threat by themselves (6-8 bandits), but can grind down your defenses and disrupt your plans by taking over locations you've previously cleared if left unattended.

Map Generations & Graphics

While this will only be visible on new games, the procedural map generator uses more graphical assets, and take advantage of mods providing alternate textures for furniture. You'll likely notice more table, sofa, tv, and seat variations.

More importantly, the building generator is less likely to produce rooms with doors blocked by impassible furniture, especially in the underground bunker. It's not perfect, and not meant to be either (it's the apocalypse, not an ikea display :p), but it's still an improvement overall.

I also replaced the textures for the (stone) water well and spider nests and the by less ugly content. Speaking of spiders, they got their own sound effects, replacing the generic monster effects.

Notable Balance Changes & Fixes

I'm not sure how I didn't notice, but 0.9.0 was accidentally miscalculating Maximum HP for pretty much everything. In practice, it led most survivors to have a lot less HP than they should, but was impacting monsters with lot of HP much less.

It's no longer possible to keep your underground base hidden by using an already existing stair. Now, the base is considered visible the moment you build anything (zones included) on the surface.

A bug in plant reproduction was also preventing newly spawned apple trees from being recognized as being owned by your faction, preventing you (and your survivor) from interacting with them.

Finally, a bunch of small issues tied to hordes have been fixed.

A Few Words

This should be the last patch for 0.9.0 proper (unless there's a major problem). I'm now going to work on a few new features while improving the existing stuff.

Namely, I'll be adding the ability to relocate the base (which shouldn't be a problem). Add optional defensive manual battles when your outposts are attacked while trying to make those encounters (in general) a bit more varied and interesting. Manned turrets should be there too. And if i get the time, digging AI for some of the mobs alongside other mob-specific unique behaviors.

Cheers.

Full Changelog