January update to start a 2022 with a splash

Hi Designers,

It's finally here - the new update! I know, it's been only a month since we've released the Christmas one. However, we couldn't wait to share this one with you for some time now. Why? Well, we have something that you have wished for since the game launched in October 2021.

And this is...

Rotating objects in every possible direction

Go on and explore your creativity even more with this new functionality that will allow you to rotate stones, decorations (almost all of them to avoid breaking the law of physics), and roots in any direction you want to. Bring your creations to a whole new level!

But that's not all!

We've also prepared some QoL upgrades and fixes like:

Further optimization of the game

Support for French keyboards

Endler's Guppy model is now correctly portrayed

Prizes of covers are now more accurate

Fishes and plants names are now more correct in orthography aspects

Since Aquarium Designer launched, we've been preparing at least one update per month. Usually, it was mostly fixing any bugs. From this day on, we've decided to give you a bit of new free content each month. One day it will be new functionality, and the other you'll get a new quest or a new fish, plant, decor, etc. You name it.

We're incredibly happy to have such a dedicated community as ours, and we want to fulfill your (and ours as well) dreams :) That's why...

Fan Favorite vote

For the February update, we want to add one new fish to the game. However this time, the choice is fully yours! Your voices in this survey decide about the species that's gonna appear in our game :)

We need time to prepare the right model and information on the fish, so the voting will last for only 5 days. Hopefully, we will get as many votes as possible :)

So that's it for January! Of course, the Christmas mode will disappear for now but you can expect it back in the game next December :)

Keep on swimming and let us know, how do you like this new functionality,

Aquarium Designer team