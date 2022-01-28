 Skip to content

Destruction Dummies update for 28 January 2022

Destruction Dummies - Version 1.4 Update

Version 1.4 Update · Build 8106964

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Hammer Vehicle/Static, Swinging Blade Vehicle/Static weapon speeds to restrict max speed - will help with inconsistent collisions
  • Fixed "Settings" Menu:
  • Depth of Field - On / Off
  • Brightness Scale
  • Contrast Scale
  • Saturation Scale
  • Bloom - On/Off
  • Chromatic Aberration - On/Off
  • Screen Space Reflections - On/Off
  • Ambient Occlusion - On/Off
  • Resolution
  • Full screen / Windowed Modes

