- Fixed Hammer Vehicle/Static, Swinging Blade Vehicle/Static weapon speeds to restrict max speed - will help with inconsistent collisions
- Fixed "Settings" Menu:
- Depth of Field - On / Off
- Brightness Scale
- Contrast Scale
- Saturation Scale
- Bloom - On/Off
- Chromatic Aberration - On/Off
- Screen Space Reflections - On/Off
- Ambient Occlusion - On/Off
- Resolution
- Full screen / Windowed Modes
Destruction Dummies update for 28 January 2022
Destruction Dummies - Version 1.4 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update