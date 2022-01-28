 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Drox Operative 2 update for 28 January 2022

Drox Operative 2 patch 1.007

Share · View all patches · Build 8106954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch improves targeting some, makes fighter regen shields faster, adds a few Patreon things, and fixes several more minor issues.

1.007 change list:

  • now targeting prioritizes monsters some
  • fixed light fighters not getting summoned status effect
  • fixed fighters still attacking things unprovoked when using defensive stance (Fulano5321)
  • increased fighter shields regen and made it scale to higher levels (Pongola)
  • added Worlby's Cradle & Worbly's Blorble unique escape pods (Patreon)
  • added The Collector dimensional area/vendor (Patreon)
  • now in a diplomatic win only get small reward chests for subjects (instead of medium)
  • can now spawn specific unique items
  • should no longer auto target anomalies (Automaton)
  • primitive races can no longer start colonize quests (Fulano5321)
  • fixed trying to load some Din's Legacy cfg files
  • fixed wrong game showing up at bottom of character exports
  • fixed menu games changing race unlock points
  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 125
  • updated copyright date
  • changed a ton of internal variables from 2d to 3d positions (not really related to Drox but potentially interesting)
  • removed some old _isnan assert stuff
  • simplified per game #defines a little

Changed files in this update

Drox Operative 2 Content Depot 1305311
  • Loading history…
Drox Operative 2 Win Specific Depot 1305312
  • Loading history…
Drox Operative 2 Linux Specific Depot 1305313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.