Drox Operative 2 patch 1.007

This patch improves targeting some, makes fighter regen shields faster, adds a few Patreon things, and fixes several more minor issues.
1.007 change list:
- now targeting prioritizes monsters some
- fixed light fighters not getting summoned status effect
- fixed fighters still attacking things unprovoked when using defensive stance (Fulano5321)
- increased fighter shields regen and made it scale to higher levels (Pongola)
- added Worlby's Cradle & Worbly's Blorble unique escape pods (Patreon)
- added The Collector dimensional area/vendor (Patreon)
- now in a diplomatic win only get small reward chests for subjects (instead of medium)
- can now spawn specific unique items
- should no longer auto target anomalies (Automaton)
- primitive races can no longer start colonize quests (Fulano5321)
- fixed trying to load some Din's Legacy cfg files
- fixed wrong game showing up at bottom of character exports
- fixed menu games changing race unlock points
- changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 125
- updated copyright date
- changed a ton of internal variables from 2d to 3d positions (not really related to Drox but potentially interesting)
- removed some old _isnan assert stuff
- simplified per game #defines a little
Changed files in this update