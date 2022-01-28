 Skip to content

Archipelago update for 28 January 2022

Endless mode and other changes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • After completing all research, all islands will be endless (it will still notify you that you've completed the island but you'll be given the option to continue)
  • Endless mode high score is tracked
  • Enemy path is now indicated with an orange trail - you can see the effect your walls will have now on enemy pathfinding.
  • Dragons now spawn properly
  • You can toggle between fullscreen and windowed mode in the main menu (you still can't change resolution - I'm working on that)
  • Enemy likelihood for each type (mammoth, fire enemy, etc) is now determined by the wave and not the level - difficulty should not be as spiky going between levels

Coming in future updates:

  • Resolution settings
  • Custom difficulty settings
  • Improved AI pathfinding

If you run into any issues, don't hesitate to contact me.

