Endless mode and other changes

- After completing all research, all islands will be endless (it will still notify you that you've completed the island but you'll be given the option to continue)
- Endless mode high score is tracked
- Enemy path is now indicated with an orange trail - you can see the effect your walls will have now on enemy pathfinding.
- Dragons now spawn properly
- You can toggle between fullscreen and windowed mode in the main menu (you still can't change resolution - I'm working on that)
- Enemy likelihood for each type (mammoth, fire enemy, etc) is now determined by the wave and not the level - difficulty should not be as spiky going between levels
Coming in future updates:
- Resolution settings
- Custom difficulty settings
- Improved AI pathfinding
If you run into any issues, don't hesitate to contact me.
