 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers update for 2 February 2022

Hotfix Update 4.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8106886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog - Hotfix Update 4.2.1

Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue that allowed the player to gain SP for unjustified handcuffing for 'Selling Narcotics'
  • Fixed an issue that was responsible for the number of wallet thefts
  • Fixed an issue in which the player could not interact with a possible frightful fleeing NPC after they put the hands down and after using the taser gun at them

Balance

  • Adjusted the number of Wallet Thieves in one shift

CP Loss

  • Fixed a CP Loss issue when the player detains an NPC for possessing drugs, causing the player to get a CP penalty
  • Fixed a CP Loss issue that occurred after arresting an NPC for possessing an excessive amount of cannabis or cocaine
  • Fixed a CP Loss issue which happened when the player could not interact with the NPC and used the taser gun on a frightful fleeing NPC

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred after the player lost all CP and the player violations option was turned off
  • Fixed a crash that occurred after the player used a ‘Pull Over Sign’ tool on an NPV

Changed files in this update

Project Bavaria Content Depot 997011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.