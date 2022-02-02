Changelog - Hotfix Update 4.2.1
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue that allowed the player to gain SP for unjustified handcuffing for 'Selling Narcotics'
- Fixed an issue that was responsible for the number of wallet thefts
- Fixed an issue in which the player could not interact with a possible frightful fleeing NPC after they put the hands down and after using the taser gun at them
Balance
- Adjusted the number of Wallet Thieves in one shift
CP Loss
- Fixed a CP Loss issue when the player detains an NPC for possessing drugs, causing the player to get a CP penalty
- Fixed a CP Loss issue that occurred after arresting an NPC for possessing an excessive amount of cannabis or cocaine
- Fixed a CP Loss issue which happened when the player could not interact with the NPC and used the taser gun on a frightful fleeing NPC
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred after the player lost all CP and the player violations option was turned off
- Fixed a crash that occurred after the player used a ‘Pull Over Sign’ tool on an NPV
Changed files in this update