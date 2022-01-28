 Skip to content

Astalon: Tears of the Earth update for 28 January 2022

Astalon trading cards are available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Today we're releasing the Steam trading cards, badges, and emoticons for Astalon! All you have to do is play the game to start to earn cards!

Another important note: It has been brought to our attention that the New Game + update for the Linux version has a bug that doesn't allow the game to start. For now, the Linux version has been set back to the previous version until we fix that. Thanks to everyone who has played Astalon, we're gonna continue to do our best!

