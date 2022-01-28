Smooth Update

One thing has been bugging me since I created the editor. Switching back into the fun-mode (with the spheres) was not possible without losing some of the settings that were created in the editor. I had a hard think about this and decided to tackle the problem, in spite of not knowing how to do so. I just decided to find the most straight forward non flashy solution to the problem, if there was one. Turns out, there is and I would dare to say it's probably good enough. I had originally envisioned a complicated mapping from editor parameters to spheres, but ended up just checking for the differences and using these differences to adapt what you see in the play mode. Works like a charm and was not that complicated. Hardest part was actually converting the colors. Had you asked me before, I would have guessed the colors to be the only easy bit...

This has opened up a few new possibilities. You can now load any saved file into sfäre and use it in fun or auto-play mode. Before this update these creations only could live in the editor. Due to this I have added an option to chose a start up file (Settings -> General). Additionally, you may chose if you want sfäre to start in fun, auto-play or editor mode.

The spectrum visualizer is now something that can be adapted in the editor. I've continue with the horribly named values, as I have not started with localization or even considered sensible names. It being in the editor means it will be a part of you save file. So if you find a very cool visualization you can use it at a later time again.

While working on these features I noticed I had badly messed up the invert-mode. The UI was no longer getting inverted, so everything just went dark. No idea why I only just noticed this... but it's fixed now.