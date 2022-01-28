Hotfix 7.1

Northernfolk!
We're glad to hear you're enjoying your time with the newest Frozenheim update 0.7 - Kairve Saga. Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Thanks to you, we've been able to locate and address some issues that arose with yesterday's update. Here's what today's Hotfix 0.7.1 puts to order:
Bugfixes and enhancements:
- Fix issues with resource transport in outposts
- Fix compatibility of dialogs in older saves
- Fix Team cap for mobilization skill
- Fix unit skills on boats
- Add rally point to Breeding kennels
Balance changes:
- Added happiness tiers requirement to houses
- Reduced palisade construction time to 25%
- Reworked tech tree cost balance
We hope ironing out those quirks makes your experience even more enjoyable. That's it for today, Northernfolk, and may Odin protect you.
Truly yours,
