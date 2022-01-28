5.1.5.2 - New Scarlet Cavern

The new Scarlet Cavern map has been injected into the game! All previous maps for that location have been marked as timelost in the game files and are no longer accessible from any of the world maps. This of course means the entire event with the Aurian group had to be intertwined to the new version of Scarlet Cavern - so look out for any issues with the event replaying when it should not.

"Basic" weapons now drop off some of the early game enemies and can be disassembled for Metal Shards. This new guaranteed disassembly only applies to newly acquired gear.

The Green Insect Gear Recipe Book is now available to replace the An'ura Schematics, which have been mostly removed from the game at this point. There's still a few locations where they can be obtained, but those will be ironed out over the next few updates.

5.1.5.2 [Build #121, Release Date: January 28, 2022]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.

Transfers not working in new Scarlet Cavern.

Scarlet Cavern events play multiple times.

New:

Recipe Book for Green Insect Gear can be found in the Den An'ura / Heart area after defeating the second Hive Mind.

Fixes:

Scarlet Treasure loot box will not appear if the quest to find it has not been obtained from Officer Rose in Lvell.

Fixed a game lock which would occur if Ruby went to Memoria before level 5.

Removed the An'ura Knight from the world map spawns.

Fixed an issue where Alex would join the team with the ability Enraging Flames, or various other abilities she was not meant to start with.

Updates & Changes: