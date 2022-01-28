 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tanto Cuore update for 28 January 2022

1.1.1 r11

Share · View all patches · Build 8106702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Friday! Two mysterious plaguing issues have been uncovered, repeated, and fixed!

Issues

  • Fixed an issue where a game would lock when starting a new turn (this would be single player and multiplayer) due to Emily Raymond's ability and the abilities of some upcoming cards.
  • Discovered a possible fix for multiplayer games errantly thinking a user has abandoned the game when clearly no one has abandoned the game. Hopefully this is improved moving forward.

Tweaks

  • Music will now alternate between the songs during a game for all of our sanity (looking into adding a new track soon)
  • Card information popup now animates in/out when hovering over a card instead of appearing/flickering
  • Update some levels to remove Town cards that are largely pointless when no Events are in play

Changed files in this update

Tanto Cuore Windows Depot 1441231
  • Loading history…
Tanto Cuore Mac Depot 1441232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.