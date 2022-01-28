Happy Friday! Two mysterious plaguing issues have been uncovered, repeated, and fixed!
Issues
- Fixed an issue where a game would lock when starting a new turn (this would be single player and multiplayer) due to Emily Raymond's ability and the abilities of some upcoming cards.
- Discovered a possible fix for multiplayer games errantly thinking a user has abandoned the game when clearly no one has abandoned the game. Hopefully this is improved moving forward.
Tweaks
- Music will now alternate between the songs during a game for all of our sanity (looking into adding a new track soon)
- Card information popup now animates in/out when hovering over a card instead of appearing/flickering
- Update some levels to remove Town cards that are largely pointless when no Events are in play
