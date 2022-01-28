DO U COPY? UPDATE 1.2 is LIVE!

Hey folks! Long time no see.

Happy new year! Hope you had a wonderful time during these holidays!

The team has been working very hard to bring you Do U Copy?'s next update!

We have changed some elements internally which will help us bring you quicker and better updates from now on (yayy!).

Let's get straight to the point. What changed on this v1.2 update? :

Changelogs : Do U Copy? version 1.2 includes (1.2 VR / 1.2 Hacker App)

Improved Inventory System

Following our latest addition to the new wrist inventory system, your Thief has now a watch that displays the objects using holographic technology (it is real yes.). To drop an object in the inventory, you just need to release it in the frame of your watch and it will automatically appear on your inventory. You can also now change the comfort options and music volume directly from your inventory.

Checkpoints

Thanks to the feedback of the community, you are now able to save your progress in a level and respawning at certain locations of the map. If your VR Player dies, simple press the "Retry" button and it will spawn you back to the latest checkpoint. However, the timer will still be running and your score will be affected. We added checkpoints icon that only the VR Player can see at the moment.

Scoreboards

We added a simple scoring system based on your time and suspicion points at the end of the game. When you're done with your level, simply add your awesome name/username and it will be displayed on the Leaderboards in the Level Selection Hall. Good luck!

Guard Radios

Hacker has now the ability to command the guards and make them move to another location after one of the puzzle (latest level only for now). This ability is still in testing and your feedback is always appreciated to the team :) Simply press the Guard icon if he has a walkie-talkie and send him off wherever the game enables you to do so :).

Retinal Puzzle

New mini game incoming! Even the worst of banks has the "not-so-cliché" retinal lock somewhere. Do U Copy's is no exception to the rule! To solve the retinal mini game, your Thief has to scan the pictures of the bank manager that are scattered around the bank! While each scan gets your hacker a partial piece of the his retinal model, the Hacker will have to put the pieces together fast enough so that your Thief can escape! Be careful, one misstep and you'll get suspicion points!

Level 5 l Intro to Retinal Puzzle, Guard Radios and increased difficulty

And some fixes :

Tutorial level now launches correctly on iPhones 6s and higher

Tunnelling is now working on every level

New Bioreader model which can also be used for Retinal Puzzle

Improved Remote grabbing and adding visual cues

Improved UI on Hacker and added some explanations

Added Retinal mini game to tutorial level

Fixing wire mini game in tutorial level

Guards are now faster and have a proximity sensor with new animations.

Performance increase on Quest 1 headsets

Collisions bugs and door opening fixes.

Icons are now greyed out when a mini game is finished.

Thanks to the many changes done by the team the last few weeks, we are able to roll out updates faster and iterate on your feedback even better! Feel free to join our Discord to stay up to date, discuss the game, give your feedback or just say hi!