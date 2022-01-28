InDev Patch Notes 0.06.01

InDev patch notes 0.05.15

Focused on fixing a lot of long occurring annoying issues such as fixing how the pump truck works, dropping objects no longer damaging the property and the "BOWELS" UI reference. More details below:

Added some foliage to beyond the Railway bridge

Occlusion culling pass that should fix some graphical issues (needs further experimentation, I’m aware it’s not perfect)

Fixed several functionality issues that occurred after purchasing a property

Carpet, furniture and plasterboard should no longer block stair placement.

Dropping items should no longer damage the property, though throwing them at max strength should still cause damage

Fixed aggregate pricing UI mis-match issue

Added a scrap value to the starting scrap fences and boulders on the site

Much improved rain effects, including world wetness and cars now kicking up water and snow when in motion

T will now debug remove / replace site hoarding

Door holding positions changed to give better vision during placement

Pallet holding positions changed to give better vision during placement

Added metallic maps to several objects in the game - take note if something seems too shiny!

“Bowels” changed to “Bladder” in the UI - likely means no poopy feature coming, sorry

New Window close audio

Reworked how the pallet truck functions so that is should be a lot more accurate and reliable in picking up deliveries

Fixed an issue where pallet truck could causes No-Fines frames to render editor elements

Fixed some inaccuracy in Foundation task checks

Non-connected No-Fines Frames no longer counted to No-Fines task check

Should no longer be able to place No-Fines outside of the site

Fixed toilets colours not applying to the flusher part

Fixed placement issues with showers

Cheers,

Greg