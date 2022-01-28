Version 0.92.3232 update announcement

- The handle can be changed to add restrictions, and special right keys cannot be added. Keyboard and mouse add key change restrictions, and ESC key cannot be added.
(Note: if the special right key has been used, it needs to be changed to other keys in the setting interface in the start menu. If the interface is opened on the no side, there will be an error)
-
The gap cut of long gun increases the damage by 100%.
-
Fix the bug that the loading time will become longer after the poor and rich talent is selected.
-
Fix the problem that reading the archive will crash when the archive is damaged.
-
The falling soul of monsters is slightly reduced.
-
The damage of windmill has been slightly reduced and has reached the same second damage as other weapons.
-
Add LOD to DLC Samurai Ji, and the number of frames can be slightly increased in multiplayer games.
-
Add the function of y-axis reverse rotation axis.
-
Fix the problem of changing the handle to y key to switch clothes.
-
Fix the bug that the single black knight lost the increase of attack power through the map, and multiple people need to be maintained.
-
Fix the bug that the effect of the client entry is lost.
Changed files in this update