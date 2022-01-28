The New DLC of Cyber Manhunt is Available

Hello everyone, thank you so much for your patience and support to my game “Cyber Manhunt”.

The new DLC “Hello, World” is almost ready. But I really apologize that there is no English version in the new DLC right now because the translation team does not have enough time to work on it before Chinese New Year vacation. Anyway I promise that my team will try our best to finish the English version ASAP. I appreciate your understanding so much.

I will let you know when the English version is ready. Also Please feel free to send us email if you get any questions or feedback: cmh@mysgame.top

Sorry again about the delay of English version in the new DLC.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1840550/__Hello_World/