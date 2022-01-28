 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cyber Manhunt update for 28 January 2022

The New DLC of Cyber Manhunt is Available

Share · View all patches · Build 8106414 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thank you so much for your patience and support to my game “Cyber Manhunt”.

The new DLC “Hello, World” is almost ready. But I really apologize that there is no English version in the new DLC right now because the translation team does not have enough time to work on it before Chinese New Year vacation. Anyway I promise that my team will try our best to finish the English version ASAP. I appreciate your understanding so much.

I will let you know when the English version is ready. Also Please feel free to send us email if you get any questions or feedback: cmh@mysgame.top

Sorry again about the delay of English version in the new DLC.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1840550/__Hello_World/

Changed files in this update

全网公敌_x64 Depot 1216711
  • Loading history…
全网公敌_x86 Depot 1216712
  • Loading history…
全网公敌_MacOs Depot 1216713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.