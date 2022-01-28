 Skip to content

Pumpkin Eater update for 28 January 2022

Spanish Translation + 50% off sale!

¡Hola a todos! Pumpkin Eater is now available in Spanish! Buy it now for 50% off during the Steam Lunar Sale! Lasts from January 27th to February 3rd!

Special thanks to [url={a=https://linktr.ee/gussiee}]Agustina Celestino[/url] for helping with the translation.

Tweaks:

  • Various wording improvements and capitalization
  • Changed a background on Day 10 to better reflect the scene

Bugfixes:

  • More unicode characters will now display the original font instead of defaulting to Sans Serif. Unfortunately, my font Traveling Typewriter does not contain the entire Turkish alphabet so some letters will still be shown with Sans Serif (ğ, ş, etc.). If this is concerning enough for players, I will find a replacement font.
