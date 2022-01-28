 Skip to content

Animal Shelter Playtest update for 28 January 2022

Update for 28th of January:

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Disabled player's teleportation when starting to interact with an animal (when entering "use/interact mode")
  • Fixed applying medicines
  • Fixed taking blood samples
  • Fixed many small errors in usable items
  • Mission 7: building place task is checked of only after placing the building, not just after selecting it
  • Able to unfocus camera while printing photo
  • Corrections in adoption summary
  • Corrections in advertisements
  • Missions will now check to see if the player already has a bandage in possession
  • Rearranged task order in mission 10

