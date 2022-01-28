Update for 28th of January:

- Disabled player's teleportation when starting to interact with an animal (when entering "use/interact mode")
- Fixed applying medicines
- Fixed taking blood samples
- Fixed many small errors in usable items
- Mission 7: building place task is checked of only after placing the building, not just after selecting it
- Able to unfocus camera while printing photo
- Corrections in adoption summary
- Corrections in advertisements
- Missions will now check to see if the player already has a bandage in possession
- Rearranged task order in mission 10
