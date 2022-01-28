Early Access has begun!

Today is the day!

I am extremely proud and excited to share Nienix with all of you!

I would like to thank everyone who participated in the closed beta. Your feedback has been priceless! This is the main reason why I chose Early Access - I want to make this game as good as can be!

The current state of the game could very well have been a "final" product. The fastest completion time of the campaign among the ~100 beta testers is 12 hours. And completing the campaign is not the end! By doing so, the Continuum Mode is unlocked. Beta testers that continued to explore end-game content in Continuum typically spent hundreds of hours developing a single character!

That said, Nienix is far from feature complete! The overall roadmap looks as given below.

Will definitely happen:

A hardcore mode, where death is permanent.

More events and quests, such as new dungeons, caves and rescue missions.

A fourth act. When the fourth act is released, the level cap will be raised from 40 to 60.

A third campaign mode called "Continuum XL" that is unlocked after the game has been completed on Continuum mode. The difference between Continuum XL and Continuum is similar to the difference between Continuum and the regular campaign (higher difficulty and more content).

Polish of existing content, such as updated graphics and audio.

Subject to change based on community feedback:

A dedicated server option that can be run in headless mode (the current dedicated server option requires a GUI).

A world editor that can be used to create custom campaigns.

Localization for languages other than English.

A new game mode called "Fleet Commander" which is a strategy game where the player can summon the different enemies that have been defeated in the campaign.

More PvP maps and polish to existing PvP game modes.

Pretty much anything that tickles your fancy!

Enjoy the release and keep the feedback coming!

Best regards,

The Nienix dev team