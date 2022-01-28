 Skip to content

Crocotile 3D update for 28 January 2022

v1.7.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.1.7.9 (January 28, 2022)

  • Added: Lock the invisible plane to X,Y, or Z Orientation. Use Spacebar+1 to lock to the X orientation. Spacebar+2 for the Y, and Spacebar+3 to the Z. When you place tiles using the tilebrush, or object instances using the prefab brush, the brush will stay aligned to that plane irrespective of the camera orientation. Press the key-binding again to unlock. This does not work with Sticky tool, Block tool, or Tilt mode.
  • Improved: Flatten UVs operation will try to align to the grid.
  • Changed: About > Howto.. will now open in user's default browser, allowing the search capability.
  • Fixed: Ctrl+L to load a scene, or Ctrl+E to export, or Alt+F4 to exit, would cause key binding to become stuck if clicking Cancel.
  • Fixed: Shortcut keys weren't displayed when hovering over the Painting tools.
  • Fixed: Localization html file wouldn't display some characters correctly.

