Patch 8: fresh improvements

If you’re looking for some good time, try the artist’s downfall with poverty & alcoholism, using your trusty Artist Life Simulator. An important fix plus a few small improvements.
- Dark Alleys can now be painted like other locations.
- Minor updates to some results and message illustrations.
- Fixed game loading issues caused by Windows language and location settings.
- Fixed sounds not playing for some locations like Bookstore and Drugstore.
- In case the game load fails, it now shows an error on screen. Compared to locating Player.log, it is more convenient to just screenshot the error for sending to devs.
Changed files in this update