Artist Life Simulator update for 28 January 2022

Patch 8: fresh improvements

Build 8106118

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you’re looking for some good time, try the artist’s downfall with poverty & alcoholism, using your trusty Artist Life Simulator. An important fix plus a few small improvements.

  • Dark Alleys can now be painted like other locations.
  • Minor updates to some results and message illustrations.
  • Fixed game loading issues caused by Windows language and location settings.
  • Fixed sounds not playing for some locations like Bookstore and Drugstore.
  • In case the game load fails, it now shows an error on screen. Compared to locating Player.log, it is more convenient to just screenshot the error for sending to devs.

