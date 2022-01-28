Early Access Release #14 (Version: 0.9.8063.19084)

New Functionality:
- Added resources grids to Production Manager Screen. This should remove the need to keep switching back and forth between the Production Screen, and Production Manager Screen when using the Production Manager.
Tuning
- Increased effectiveness of shore bombardment against troops
- Adjusted some production costs. Reduced factory cost of producing Cash, and increased factory costs of producing Supply and Fuel. Adjusted Italy's factory capacity slightly upward to compensate for impact to them. Net impact was a slight overall production cost for most countries initial production.
- Reduced factory production costs for Armor, Mechanized Infantry, Fighters, Tactical Bombers, Strategic Bombers, Air Replacements, Tank Replacements and Transports
Changes:
- Researching "Factory" used to only improve efficiency of new production. Existing production was not changed. Changed this so that existing production items have their factory costs reduced as well. This should make this research have the intended effect, which was to model the production efficiency increases that some countries experienced during the war.
- Changed default option to Show AI Battles. If you don't want to watch AI Battles, you can disable this in the Game Options Screen.
- Cancel Button on Production Manager Screen renamed to Back Button to better reflect its functionality.
Bug Fixes:
- Found numerous bugs in the consumption of fuel by land and air units. Fuel consumption should be now much more accurate.
- Trade was not enforcing limits properly. The Trade Screen properly showed the amount a country was willing to trade, but would allow purchasing more, if the trading partner had sufficient quantities on hand. The game should now respect the trading partner limits.
- Neutral countries, such as Italy before joining the war, were being blocked from passing through Gibraltar and Suez Canal by sea.
- Not-ready marker was being drawn on units in Grouping Screen and Information Panel.
- Fixed Grouping Screen crash that occurred when merging army at top of stack with army further down in stack
- Units could be erroneously pinned, due to a flaw with the AI deployment logic. Example: Italian units being pinned by AI units trying to illegally deploy to Alexandria, which was occupied by Italy, resulting in the Italian attack from Alexandria to Port Said failing because the illegal deployment kept pinning the Italian forces.
- Ships with no guns of firing class were displaying a message that they fired 0 guns. Message has been suppressed. It was just cluttering the logs.
- Attacks against troop transports weren't being handled properly, causing minimal troop and transport losses even against overwhelming enemy attacks. Amount of damage may be tuned further, pending further testing.
- AI was ignoring Strategic Redeployment limits in some cases. Note, the AI is given a small advantage in Strategic Redeployment vs. a human player. That is intended, but this was far and above what was intended.
- AI Ship patrols tried to return to home ports which had been captured instead of choosing a new friendly home port.
- German fighters climb rates were incorrectly entered for lower tech levels. Should have intended values now.
- Orders panel should not be displayed when you select an ally stack. You couldn't enter orders for them, but it was confusing to have it display for units you don't control.
- Very long strategic redeployments weren't showing the movement arrows on the full path.
- Grouping screen allowed you to transfer allied units to your armies.
- Fixed a number of problems with selecting and displaying armies and units in the Grouping Screen.
- Fixed a number of display problems with the Unit List in the Information Panel.
- Units Report grid column alignment was misaligned.
- Air units based in a region that was conquered in battle weren't immediately rebasing to new air base. This caused the game to generate additional battles in the region, in error. Air units should now retreat upon region capture.
- If naval units attacked region with land units, and naval force did not contain transports, a land battle was being triggered if the land region contained land units. Should have just triggered shore bombardment
- Dive bombers from carriers were not doing damage. Oops! Normally, the number of aircraft sent to drop bombs is reduced if the airbase they flew from is damaged to reflect the fact that fewer aircraft could sortie from a damaged airstrip. For carrier-based dive bombers, they have no airbase, so this value was 0, resulting in the dive bombers not doing any damage. Torpedo bombers weren't affected by the bug. This has been corrected. Carrier dive bombers actually dive bomb now. :)
- Shore bombardment damage was not being reported. It should now appear in the Messages Panel.
- Updated the mouse-click handler to allow the mouse to move a small amount from the time the mouse button was depressed until the mouse button was released, without canceling the click event. Currently, the program requires the mouse to remain stationary for the click to be registered. This should make the program's mouse-click detection to seem to seem less fussy, while still allowing a mouse click to be cancelled by moving the mouse off the object.
Changed files in this update