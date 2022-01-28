THE JANUARY UPDATE IS HERE!

Welcome back, friends!

This is the third monthly update since the game entered Early Access.

Despite the much tougher schedule (we only had 2 weeks to work on this update because of the holidays!), we decided to stick to the monthly update schedule. We feel that it’s important to deliver new content to you on a regular basis. This has been our promise when we launched the game, and we’re going to stick with it! ːmagic_sparklesː

There are 3 main points:

Chapter 2 received the story mode .

. The Spire received Master’s chamber .

. A few mechanics got streamlined.

CHAPTER 2: STORY MODE

Everyone’s old friend Alchemist got a whole story of his own:

A new story tells about the fate of the wounded scavenger:

Weavers got their maze, finally!

We knew that they don’t just live on trees. In fact, they change the forest to their needs… But were they always this aggressive?

This is the first story where there is an option to change the map of the chapter using an item, by the way. We plan to explore this mechanic more in the future.

Another new story tells about weavers who left the colony:

Finally, there’s a side story about a mage whom you might save (or not):

No spoilers, so no further details!

We hope that you enjoy the story mode, and we would love to hear your comments about it!

MASTER’S CHAMBER

The Spire received an update.

Now new rooms become available after you bring back the lost artifacts. After the first chapter, you already have the Altar of Restoration. And as the campaign progresses, you will see more rooms that unlock additional features.

A new room: Cavern of Resurrection. Indeed, it is now possible to resurrect the dead. We just rolled this feature in and will be exploring it more in the future updates.

Changes: we decided not to build the Slumber Chamber, which seemed like something that’s not necessary (or even fun). Instead, now when you travel to a new location, you get to choose up to 5 characters who will join the adventure.

And finally – Master’s Chambers!

This is where the Spire communicates with the party. We also created the system of artifacts that surround the portal and display your progress in the campaign, and the Truthsayer – a device through which you can learn a bit more about the world.

CHANGES IN MECHANICS

Essences are now used only to unlock new spells. The use of rooms at the Spire requires magic energy.

A BIT OF OTHER NEWS

We’re currently talking to a few publishers about the sequel to our other game, Gremlins, Inc. 2 (which takes the existing design of Gremlins, Inc. further towards peer-to-peer multiplayer and fully moddable cards and boards), and several of them also became interested in seeing if we can cooperate on Spire of Sorcery as well.

We don’t know yet, if something happens on this front or not, but at least we wanted to share with you the fact that there’s quite a good interest in this. What we’re after is a bit of extra budget so that we can immediately start on the animations (which are currently on the backburner since the whole core team is busy with the story updates), and a chance to pick a brain of another experienced producer about all the possible extra features (including crafting and use of equipment in encounters).

WHAT’S NEXT?

We will spend a few days after the release of this update on bugfixes and a possible hotfix, and then will start working on the February update.

We have two main ambitions with that update:

Story mode for Chapter 3 .

. Updated spells and a new way of their progression.

Chapter 3 currently deals with mushroom-eaters and needs a proper set of adventures. Moreover, here for the first time we want to connect new stories with the stories you already completed in Chapter 1 – it will be a proof of concept for “actions have consequences across the whole campaign” idea.

As to spells, we’re looking at a tree-like progression and possible schools, where for some mages progression in certain types of spells will be easier than for others. With some luck, we will also be able to bring back the deckbuilding, this time through a dedicated room at the Spire.

Stay healthy, enjoy this update – and shout if you find any bugs! We will hunt them down like the Broodmother will hunt down anyone trying to steal her precious artifact!

All the best from Vilnius Old Town,

/ Team CO /