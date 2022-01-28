New Build!

Welcome back to another weekly changelog. We have officially upgraded to the 4.27 engine version and we are in the process of fixing any bugs created by this conversion. This is why there aren’t that many new features in the game. If you stumble upon any weirdness, please let us know.

Customizable Girl

The first thing we improved is the customizable girl. We have improved the color picking option, we added icons instead of lists, there’s a randomize button that shuffles all the options and last but not least there are more available accessories.

Reactions in Interactive Sex

Another improvement has been in the Experiment Hall. The sex reaction animations from last week are now integrated in the interactive sex. When you touch her pussy or her butt she will react.

New Female Body Shape

And finally, we have a WIP model for a different female body shape. Hopefully this will add more variety to the girls in the game.

What's your favorite anime?

We've been pretty open about the fact that we like anime and that Iragon has been inspired by a bunch of shows. But what are some of your favorite anime shows?