Public Test Servers are online!

Hello, friends

We’re moving towards a more stable updates rollout and with 0.2.6 we’re introducing open Public Test Servers (PTS). These servers (4x US and 4x Europe) will be opened to everyone prior to the update’s official release. The purpose of these servers is to gather feedback from you on earlier stages of development and ensure the features are tested in the live environment properly. PTS will be wiped with every update if necessary. Currently existing test server will still be available for invites only for the closed testers group.

Open PTS are now live and everyone can try the 0.2.6 update prior to February 1st release!

To connect to PTS:

navigate to Beta section in Deadside properties in Steam

switch to “public_test_server” branch

wait for the update to finish and launch the game

connect to one of the PTS official servers available depending on your location

To switch back to Live servers:

navigate to Beta section in Deadside properties in Steam

switch to “None” branch

wait for the update to finish and launch the game

connect to one of the Live official servers available depending on your location

Feedback from the community helps to make the game better, and your reports are especially important at the testing stage, as they allow us to make the necessary changes quickly.

Create topics in the Test section on the Steam forum or in the #feedback-pts channel on our server in Discord.

Forum

https://steamcommunity.com/app/895400/discussions/8/

Discord

https://discordapp.com/invite/D5H8qSX

New features:

New respawn system. All players can now choose a respawn point from available ones on the respawn screen map. Every point has a cooldown that is currently set to 5:00min, but it will be tweaked in further updates based on the statistics and your feedback.

We’ve got a lot of feedback regarding the removal of Dog Tags during the closed testing of the new respawn system. We want to ensure you that Dog Tags will be back in a separate game mechanics that is currently in development. Over the course of the next updates we will be adding more respawn points to even out their density across the map Next update will feature even more player control over respawns with the player-crafted markers. Steam Audio. Its integration brings a significant improvement for environment sounds spacial positioning. Now it’s easier to determine the range and direction from which the shot been fired from.

Base building availability zones expanded

New location “Silo” - between lower Safe Zone and Dubovoy

New furniture added to houses interior

World map icons redesign

“Press Enter” death screen removed

Bugs fixed: