31-Jan-2022 : Patch

31-Jan-2022
We are going to have one of big national holyday in korea which is called (Seol-Nal, First day of Lunar Calendar)
We will be back after this, But I will constantly check our Discord, So, If you have any problem, Please feel free to ping me there!
Bug fixes
- Player can't grab items after using portal while holding crate -> Fixed
- [RoomQuest] No longer other players can help friend with Ice Spike during [The Great Martial Arts Tournament]
- Sometimes Player can't grab own graveyard after auto released by distance -> Fixed
- Portal magic shows wrong mana cost in magic wheels -> Fixed
- [Butcher's cleaver] Item option was bugged -> Fixed
- [Arena] Enemies level was too low by bug -> Fixed
- [Achievement] Scourge of Demon had problem -> Fixed
- Some of Item options typo -> Fixed
Balance
- [Altair] Legendary Skill [Eagle talon] Shield return speed is reduced to make easier to catch again.
- [Gaian's armor] Item option [+% Punch damage] is changed to [Attacker take damage]
새해 복 많이 받으세요!
Changed files in this update