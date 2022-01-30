 Skip to content

Legendary Tales update for 30 January 2022

31-Jan-2022 : Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

31-Jan-2022

We are going to have one of big national holyday in korea which is called (Seol-Nal, First day of Lunar Calendar)

We will be back after this, But I will constantly check our Discord, So, If you have any problem, Please feel free to ping me there!

Bug fixes

  1. Player can't grab items after using portal while holding crate -> Fixed
  2. [RoomQuest] No longer other players can help friend with Ice Spike during [The Great Martial Arts Tournament]
  3. Sometimes Player can't grab own graveyard after auto released by distance -> Fixed
  4. Portal magic shows wrong mana cost in magic wheels -> Fixed
  5. [Butcher's cleaver] Item option was bugged -> Fixed
  6. [Arena] Enemies level was too low by bug -> Fixed
  7. [Achievement] Scourge of Demon had problem -> Fixed
  8. Some of Item options typo -> Fixed

Balance

  1. [Altair] Legendary Skill [Eagle talon] Shield return speed is reduced to make easier to catch again.
  2. [Gaian's armor] Item option [+% Punch damage] is changed to [Attacker take damage]

새해 복 많이 받으세요!

