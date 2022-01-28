Ghost Exile update 1.0.5.1

Update

-Rewrite door opening system (now it should be easier than before)

-Players spawn now appear immediately at the spawn site and do not fly from the sky

-The basic reward for the order will be issued only if you have spent more than 5 minutes in the order

-Removed shadows from hands and tools in LocalView

-Now when the charges in the spray paint run out, it is destroyed

-On the madman, the chances of triggering the cross were increased

-Added recharge of the speech recognition check station

-Changed the pseudo-random's coefficient on madman (it became more difficult)

-Changed the description of the motion sensor

-Fixed some bugs in the behavior of the ghost when chasing

-Now at the beginning of the attack, the ghost will appear but will not be able to move for about 2 seconds

-Added an alarm sound when a ghost notices you

-Added the ability to sprint left or right

-If a player is alone and dies, the match will end only when he goes to the spirit world

-Added the ability to change the active buttons of the tools

-The camera now has only one active button (take a photo by default - RMB)

-Some tools may turn on when pointing at the door

Now it has become more difficult to keep the door from the ghost

-Added insurance if the player dies (beginner - 50%, advanced - 25%, madman - 0%) of the cost of the equipment taken in the order

-Switching of bodies is available on buttons 1,2,3

-There is now a display on the map (Electric shield, Boiler)

-The light bulb on the boiler has become more noticeable when turned on

-The DOTS tool has been renamed Laser grid (ENG).

-The portal can only be closed on the same floor as the portal.

-Now the Ouija board must be enabled using LMB.

-Reduced the distance of communication with the Ouija board.

-Some screamers now turn off the lights.

-Hunting mode turns off the light.

-After used incense, the ghost will ignore the next use of the incense for (12,25,90) seconds.

-Incense now has a shorter effect time (10,5,3) seconds.

-Pills now restore less sanity (30%,20%,10%).

-The base speed of the ghost is increased.

-Increase the speed of the ghost (madman).

-Increased reduction of sanity in the dark (madman).

-Insurance is now 5% (madman).

Fixed

-Fixed some problems with the inscription hanging (Connecting)

-Fixed remaps of some keys (Drop,Use,Place)

-Fixed an ultra-violet flashlight when it was visible to other players, including the dead, when turned on

-Fixed the quest (To perform the ritual of exile without the seal of protection)

-Fixed some errors with the microphone that could cause errors with speech recognition or voice chat

-Now, when you connect to another player from your lobby, it does not cause an error

-Fixed a bug where it was impossible to press the buttons in the phone or diary.

-Fixed the distance of item selection prompts.

-Fixed a bug where it was possible to complete a quest (Take a picture of a ghost) even if the ghost was invisible.