 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

amazin' George 2 update for 28 January 2022

Version 1.1.4 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8105420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've fixed a bug where the launcher would not save FPS options.

-We've made some improvements to model textures,

As always, thank you dear customers for your valuable feedback, you are all AMAZING!

Changed files in this update

amazin' George 2 Content Depot 1870211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.