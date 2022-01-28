Update - v1.0.4

Greetings players!
We have just released a new update today, please check it out!
There is also another announcement about a new type of note for future updates so please look forward to it.
Update Details
・Added Traditional and Simplified Chinese Language
Future update schedule
・Add a new stage "Candyland" (February 2022)
・Add 17 new songs (February-April 2022)
・New Special Note Types (February-April 2022)
We also still considering adding custom song support, so stay tuned!
Changed files in this update