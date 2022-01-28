 Skip to content

Blast Beat update for 28 January 2022

Update - v1.0.4

Build 8105406

Greetings players!

We have just released a new update today, please check it out!

There is also another announcement about a new type of note for future updates so please look forward to it.

Update Details

・Added Traditional and Simplified Chinese Language

Future update schedule

・Add a new stage "Candyland" (February 2022)

・Add 17 new songs (February-April 2022)

・New Special Note Types (February-April 2022)

We also still considering adding custom song support, so stay tuned!

See you soon for more updates!

