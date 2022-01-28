Ship editor and build circles

The main update for this week is the ship editor. I have experimented a bit with new positions for the elements. I am not 100% satisfied yet, but it is another step in the right direction. Especially because you can now always see the stats of the current ship and the changes.

The following changes have also been included in this patch.

New content:

Added the Destructor Pod heavy missile launcher

Added the Swansong medium multi missile launcher

Added the Directa heavy missile launcher

Added the Tirqa anti building projectile launcher

Added the Reload cycler module

Added the King heavy ship

Added the Ratler medium cannon that fires in bursts of 3 projectiles

Balancing:

Reduced Blossomer damage from 20 to 12

Reduced Brackaria damage from 18 to 16

Gauss repeater increased range to 185 and damage to 12 (from 7)

Gauss slinger reduced cooldown to 8 (from 10)

Gauss cannon decreased range to 175 and damage to 16

Reduced Daedalus cost from 1000/1000 to 800/800

Misc: