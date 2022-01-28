Additional updates such as English translation

v 1.1.0

More details

Added English translation Added an illustration that can be unlocked by collecting all the endings Swan Topaz exp gauge and level displayed on the title screen Marking the highest/lowest ratings for each ending on the album (except for the true ending series) Sunny in the morning if you have the 'mirror of a saint'. (Existing morale charging function is deleted)

bug fix

Fortune teller error fix Fixed a bug where conversations were rarely skipped

other modifications

Modified to be strengthened with Swan Topaz where you can see a special ending when 14 endings are achieved (previously 16 times) Increased movement speed during duckling days

As previously announced, we have updated the English translation. We hope that global users will also come in in the future!

If you find a bug, please report it to the forum, and if you find a part that you think is a misinterpretation, capture it and suggest it, and we'll review it. (For Korean users who suddenly see the game in English after the update, please restart after changing the language of the Options menu on the right side of the title screen to 'Korean'.)

In the meantime, we have considered possible parts of the opinions given by users, so I will explain for a moment.

Detailed information of Swan Topaz is displayed on the title screen. It may be difficult to recognize because the notation is too simple, but I think you will understand the meaning as you progress through the game.

It is difficult to include the ability to revisit the ending or the development record, so we have marked the highest/lowest score for each ending, unfortunately. Actually, it was a plan that was deleted while I was thinking of making a score record as an element of digging, but I realized that there were heavy users who value the record.

There are many people who have difficulties with the weather, so the function of the 'mirror of the saint' among the existing items has been changed to adjust the weather. However, it does not work when exploring, and the sun is shining only in the morning on the day of making an itinerary.

Feedback that has not been reflected will be a reference for the development of the next work, so please look forward to the next work of Sunflo Labs.

Now, 'Lullaby Days' has finished its early access and is ready to transition to the official release.

Thanks to bug reports from early access users, many aspects of the game have been improved. Thank you so much for being with us all this time!

We hope that new users will also enjoy the game.

thank you :)