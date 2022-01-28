Following update #5, we made some hot fixes for the known issues:
Quest Progression:
- Fixed a bug related to progressing with Car Wash Quest Chain in certain circumstances (-1/1 Cars Washed Progress).
Misc:
- Minor optimizations related to Car Wash, primarily using less resources while not actively washing the cars.
- Achievements for Washing the cars should work when loading the games properly.
- Fixed the issue where the Main Menu had Options missing if your localization was set to French, or significantly smaller if localization was German.
Changed depots in dev-future branch