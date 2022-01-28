 Skip to content

Gas Station Simulator update for 28 January 2022

Hot Fix

28 January 2022

Following update #5, we made some hot fixes for the known issues:

Quest Progression:

  • Fixed a bug related to progressing with Car Wash Quest Chain in certain circumstances (-1/1 Cars Washed Progress).

Misc:

  • Minor optimizations related to Car Wash, primarily using less resources while not actively washing the cars.
  • Achievements for Washing the cars should work when loading the games properly.
  • Fixed the issue where the Main Menu had Options missing if your localization was set to French, or significantly smaller if localization was German.

