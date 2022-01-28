Happy Lunar New Year + Update Set 0.102.3X!

Hi folks, we hope things are going wonderfully for you with the dawn of the new year!

We have some bonuses for you during the festivities:

You will have an extra 12% XP in each run through the rogue-lite (until the end of February)

Check the gift + Fireworks on the left side of the Hub (even if you've already claimed the former, it will be refilled by the 1st of February when Lunar New Year officially starts for most cultures).

We've put up themed decorations:





Aura of Worlds is now 20% off for Steam's Lunar New year sale (in addition to the heavy early access discount).

New Items:

With a new year comes new tools to play with!

Shotbow



This weapon trades accuracy for crowd control and a few more points against larger opponents. I.e., it fires three arrows at once!

Repeater



The weapon fires very rapidly in exchange for accuracy and range.

Here's introducing a crystal serpent to its recently defeated cousin...



Stunning Orb



A spell that goes through walls knocking out opponents at a distance.



Ever wanted to wield a shield, grapple, and crossbow simultaneously without having to press too many buttons? Now you can.

We've noticed when watching people play that many players stick to using a couple of ability items for most of the run (leaving much of the inventory to gather dust). We want to encourage more multitasking between abilities as various interactions exist between the tools simultaneously. There used to be a row of quick-swap slots, but many found these awkward to use and would often forget about them during the heat of the moment.

As such, we're replacing the quick swap row with another active offhand slot (Default bindings <R> with Mouse and <Y> on an Xbox Gamepad). We've also updated all related inventory systems; for example, smart-swapping will prioritize mobility items and non-directional powers to the new offhand slot by default.

Miscellaneous:

Buffed Recurve Bow and Chakram.

Fixed parallax stuttering edge cases.

Multiple other balance changes

Fixed visual glitch with spear thrust attacks causing the player's hands to disconnect with the weapon.

Much more...

A note regarding price

Even without the Steam sales factor, we've heavily discounted the game discounted during early access.

The game has been extended and polished with community feedback to become quite a different experience each year in early access. You can see the list of update sets on the news page:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/841600

As such, the game will increase in price later on, to help us add extra content to the game for you as we approach full release.

恭禧發財! We wish you all the best for the year of the Tiger 🏮🐅!