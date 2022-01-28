DD#54 Return to the Stone Age and Happy Year of Kittens

Hello everyone, welcome to another week's developer's diary.

As the Steam Lunar sale has started, a 25% off discount is currently active to celebrate the Year of Kittens. Errr...officially that's the Year of Tiger. But, tigers are just bigger kittens. :3

Now, let's go down to some interesting updates of this week.

First, let's go back to the Stone Age.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2733876470

The very first version of NEOLITHIC known as SAPC is now in Steam Workshop as a mod of this game.

It can be launched from the main game or start as an independent game.

All content and updates are in.

Unfortunately, as the original game was made with RPG Maker 2003, localization to English is a very tedious job. Thus, it's currently Simplified Chinese only. But, it's also open-sourced. Anyone can use RM2003 to edit its content.

After all, that's how everything starts.

YouTube

Next, we got some quality of life improvements. As our game has a lot of procedurally generated content, there may be a lot of items people can collect into their inventory, it becomes a bit hard to look for specific items after a while. Thus, items can now be searched or sorted in their menu. Teammates that have a large size no longer cover up content in skill or item menu anymore. A new skill is introduced to provide more detailed information about friends and foes during the battle. That also brings in a new combat mechanism known as the "free action" that may provide more tactical choices in the future.

Storewide, we got new content of a backroom behind the Book Store and another new location in its basement, telling the story of a small part of a decades-long struggle in this nation. Some references to historical events and some old games may be found here. We didn't win that war 10 years ago. But, old gamers never die.

A new playable male character variation is also added as we need a new character for that part of the story.



That's for this week.

I may take a few days off from the development during the Spring Festival as I will likely get overrun by some boring Spring Festival stuffs in China. But, no rest for the wicked I guess. :P

Meanwhile, a large amount of money has been mobilized to buy more Perfect World and G-Bit stocks as the stock market crashes quite hard this month. It's time to save the day. Hopefully, history will repeat itself and prove I am correct. After all, I will not want to see a game company as old as the Stone Age fails apart especially when it's also running CS: GO and DOTA in China right now. Maybe we can call it Operation Perfect World round 2. Yet, the story of this new chapter is yet to unfold.