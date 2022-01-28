EA 1.04 patch note

Hello, everyone. Here are the updates of this week
bug repair
-
Fix the bug that can take effect multiple times by repeatedly clicking the event option
-
Fixed the bug that the name of the final boss level is Julu
-
Fix the bug that the last level is not the correct boss
-
Fix the bug that the click is not shielded when the fade in and fade out black screen animation is played
-
Fix the bug that multiple clicks will repeatedly save the loaded equipment when the equipment selection interface is finally confirmed
-
Fixed the bug that the morale gained in the event cannot take effect in all future levels
-
Fixed the bug that the comfy tent will fail after exiting in battle
-
Fixed the bug that the cards obtained by Surprise Attack are different from the cards drawn
-
Fixed the bug that Dark Peak Shield can reset the number of shields per battle
-
Fixed the bug that the enemy's bloodthirsty buff gained morale not based on the damage caused by the buff carrier (originally caused by the player)
-
Fixed the bug that the cards extracted by stolen sun cannot be included in the pawn effect
-
Fixed the bug that Qingzhou crossbow can't trigger the card effect that can't be played in the hand, and it doesn't count in other discard effects
-
Fixed the bug that when using Qingzhou cavalry, if there is no card in the draw library, the draw can not obtain the command point
-
Fixed the bug that after obtaining Taiping classic, you can click to obtain cards at the level reward and then return to the card selection
-
Fixed the bug that saving and exiting after obtaining Way of Supreme Peace can reset the card reward
adjust
-
This option cannot be clicked when the event option's HP or maximum HP is insufficient to deduct
-
Now the Academy will not appear at the penultimate level
-
Adjusted the damage calculation logic of the cavalry of the tiger and leopard battalion. It was originally the total damage (basic damage + additional damage) x the number of cards drawn. Now it is the basic damage x the number of cards drawn + additional damage. Overall, it weakened the strength of the cavalry of the tiger and leopard battalion.
-
When the mouse is placed on the question mark in the territory resource interface, the name of the level type will be displayed in the upper left corner.
-
When the vassal is launched, the icon will move to the position where the animation is played
From now on, the update frequency in the future will be changed to once every two weeks. This update frequency will allow me to bring more update content. The next update will be on the evening of February 11. The main content for next the update is balance adjustment, new general system and few animation will be added and replaced.
Finally, I wish all players
Happy Chinese new year! Best wishes for you all!
