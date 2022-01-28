EA 1.04 patch note

Hello, everyone. Here are the updates of this week

Fix the bug that can take effect multiple times by repeatedly clicking the event option

Fixed the bug that the name of the final boss level is Julu

Fix the bug that the last level is not the correct boss

Fix the bug that the click is not shielded when the fade in and fade out black screen animation is played

Fix the bug that multiple clicks will repeatedly save the loaded equipment when the equipment selection interface is finally confirmed

Fixed the bug that the morale gained in the event cannot take effect in all future levels

Fixed the bug that the comfy tent will fail after exiting in battle

Fixed the bug that the cards obtained by Surprise Attack are different from the cards drawn

Fixed the bug that Dark Peak Shield can reset the number of shields per battle

Fixed the bug that the enemy's bloodthirsty buff gained morale not based on the damage caused by the buff carrier (originally caused by the player)

Fixed the bug that the cards extracted by stolen sun cannot be included in the pawn effect

Fixed the bug that Qingzhou crossbow can't trigger the card effect that can't be played in the hand, and it doesn't count in other discard effects

Fixed the bug that when using Qingzhou cavalry, if there is no card in the draw library, the draw can not obtain the command point

Fixed the bug that after obtaining Taiping classic, you can click to obtain cards at the level reward and then return to the card selection