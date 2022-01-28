Patch v1.0.4 Released

Patch v1.0.4 for God of War is now live.
Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately.
Patch Notes
Fixes
- Atreus will now reset his state during restart from checkpoint or saved game should he become unresponsive.
- Fixed some rare instances of graphics driver crashes.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect VRAM detection on Intel XE platform.
- Fixed an issue where the display mode setting would visually set to windowed mode when resetting display settings to default on an ultrawide monitor.
- Fixed an issue where control functionality would be lost if opening inventory during realm travel sequence.
- Fixed a crash that could occur at client shutdown.
Features
- Added support for DLSS Sharpening slider.
Other Changes
- Added additional logging to crash reports to help identify root causes of intermittent crashes.
We appreciate your continued patience as our team investigates your reports. For a list of the topics we're currently tracking, please refer to our Known Issues.
Changed files in this update