God of War update for 28 January 2022

Patch v1.0.4 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v1.0.4 for God of War is now live.

Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately.

Patch Notes

Fixes

  • Atreus will now reset his state during restart from checkpoint or saved game should he become unresponsive.
  • Fixed some rare instances of graphics driver crashes.
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect VRAM detection on Intel XE platform.
  • Fixed an issue where the display mode setting would visually set to windowed mode when resetting display settings to default on an ultrawide monitor.
  • Fixed an issue where control functionality would be lost if opening inventory during realm travel sequence.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur at client shutdown.

Features

  • Added support for DLSS Sharpening slider.

Other Changes

  • Added additional logging to crash reports to help identify root causes of intermittent crashes.

We appreciate your continued patience as our team investigates your reports. For a list of the topics we're currently tracking, please refer to our Known Issues.

Changed files in this update

